GFriend members weep as they apologize for cancelling fansign event last minute

GFriend has apologized for cancelling the fansign event last minute.

On February 23 KST, GFriend and their fans convened in Yangchun to hold a fansign event. However, as the girls appeared on the stage, the company suddenly announced that the fansign has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Thinking that the announcement would be a "prank," the fans remained bewildered by the fact that they were not given a prior notice. Since fans from various locations had already invested in making the trip, GFriend members were extremely apologetic for the unfortunate turn of events.

so this is not a prank,, The girls feel so sorry ㅠㅠㅠㅠ



this is not your fault girls @GFRDofficial *hug hug pic.twitter.com/Ot9kRTMbPV — :정지방시 (@SinBNeck) February 23, 2020

Fans, some of whom captured the moment of the girls shedding tears, expressed disapproval of the company's poor handling of the situation, such as the cancellation at the scene of the event in front of the fans last minute.

What do you think of this situation?