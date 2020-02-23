7

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

GFriend members weep as they apologize for cancelling fansign event last minute

GFriend has apologized for cancelling the fansign event last minute.

On February 23 KST, GFriend and their fans convened in Yangchun to hold a fansign event. However, as the girls appeared on the stage, the company suddenly announced that the fansign has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Thinking that the announcement would be a "prank," the fans remained bewildered by the fact that they were not given a prior notice. Since fans from various locations had already invested in making the trip, GFriend members were extremely apologetic for the unfortunate turn of events. 

Fans, some of whom captured the moment of the girls shedding tears, expressed disapproval of the company's poor handling of the situation, such as the cancellation at the scene of the event in front of the fans last minute.

What do you think of this situation?

Pendragonx1,052 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Oof.. That's rough :-/ At least there was a reason .. I'm sure Buddy's would rather it be cancelled than have one of the members get sick
bartkun3,694 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago
This is "no-win" situation for both GFRIEND and fans. I get that fans are angry at the label, because Source should announce it earlier. But also it can create mental trauma for GFriend members. They are promoting in multiple music shows and most of them don't have crowd because of coronavirus outbreak so they are doin performances in empty halls. And now when they finally were there with their fans event was cancelled. If fans were sitting far away then they should allow them to talk for 10-20 minutes and then girls should leave the place and use some sanitizers.

