Viewers are loving Kim Tae Hee's new drama 'Hi Bye, Mama!'

Kim Tae Hee's new drama 'Hi Bye, Mama!' premiered and viewers are loving it!



tvN's new Sat-Sun drama series, 'Hi Bye, Mama!' tells the story of a ghost mother Cha Yu Ri (Kim Tae Hee), who returns to the human world for 49 days.

Viewers have been complimenting Kim Tae Hee's acting as Cha Yu Ri, as well as overall production. Some comments include: "I was bawling my eyes out, and it was just the first episode!", "Background music really complemented the scene.", "She really improved a lot.","I knew this show would be good. The writer of Confession Couple(Go Back Couple) wrote this!"



Tune in every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM KST to watch 'Hi Bye, Mama!'!



