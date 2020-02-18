TXT's Beomgyu states that watching BTS's Jimin influenced him to dance passionately

TXT's Beomgyu gained attention for a statement he made regarding BTS's Jimin during a V-Live broadcast.

The rising idol talked about attending a BTS concert at the Gocheok Dome and stated: "I couldn't see very well because we were so far away but I still was able to see Jimin the best. I could feel his energy from far away, that's how hard he performed. So afterward, I looked up all his performance videos and practiced dancing until I felt my bones were going to break. I was very inspired by his stage presence and it influenced me a lot."

Jimin is known for working hard when it comes to practice, and it seems that Beomgyu has taken a page from his book to become the performer he is today. Check out the clip from Beomgyu's V-Live below!

범규가 춤을 빡세게 추는 이유:



고척돔에서 방탄소년단 선배님 콘서트를 봤는데 멀리서도 너무 잘 보이는 한 사람, 바로 지민 선배님



🐻: 에너지가 여기까지 느껴질 정도면 얼마나 열심히 추시는 걸까. 무대 영상 싹 찾아봤어요. 뼈가 부서져라 추시더라고요. 저도 멀리까지 에너지를 주고 싶었어요 pic.twitter.com/SC5uYpfitX — 맙 (@mabbam_txt) February 13, 2020







