10

6

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

TXT's Beomgyu states that watching BTS's Jimin influenced him to dance passionately

AKP STAFF

TXT's Beomgyu gained attention for a statement he made regarding BTS's Jimin during a V-Live broadcast. 

The rising idol talked about attending a BTS concert at the Gocheok Dome and stated: "I couldn't see very well because we were so far away but I still was able to see Jimin the best. I could feel his energy from far away, that's how hard he performed. So afterward, I looked up all his performance videos and practiced dancing until I felt my bones were going to break. I was very inspired by his stage presence and it influenced me a lot." 

Jimin is known for working hard when it comes to practice, and it seems that Beomgyu has taken a page from his book to become the performer he is today. Check out the clip from Beomgyu's V-Live below!




  1. Jimin
  2. Beomgyu
1 518 Share 63% Upvoted

0

lynux53 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Jimin being an elite performer inspires the rookies

Share
BLACKPINK, Jennie
BLACKPINK taking over telecommunications
13 hours ago   14   15,452
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE - Fiesta - all members MPD FanCams
10 hours ago   1   810

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND