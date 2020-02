Krystal showed off her natural beauty in a new Instagram update in the Bahamas.

The star was seen wearing a red bikini and a tropical floral shirt while taking a phone call. Although the picture seems candid, it definitely captures her gorgeous visuals. The popular idol turned actress is bringing summer vibes a couple of months earlier than expected!

Her fellow f(x) member Amber chimed in with praise:

Krystal is currently appearing in the OCN drama 'Search'.