Super Junior's Donghae has released a lyrics teaser for his upcoming 1st solo single album 'Harmony'!

As previously reported, Donghae will be releasing his first ever solo album some time toward the end of this month, in the form of a digital single album. The lyrics teaser gives a 30-second glimpse of what the song will sound like.



Donghae's 'Harmony' will drop on February 23rd at 6PM KST.