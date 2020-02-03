9

Super Junior's 'TIMELESS' ranks #1 on album sales

Super Junior's 'TIMELESS' has topped album charts.

The repackage of their 9th album was released on January 28th with title song "2YA2YAO!", and it ranked #1 on Hanteo and Synnara's album sales charts for the week of January 27th - February 2nd.

The album also ranked #1 on China's QQ Music and Kuwo Music's digital album sales.It also ranked #1 on 26 different countries in iTunes Top Albums, including in Colombia, Singapore, Cyprus, Philippines, UAE, Macau, Malaysia, Thailand, Bahrain, Russia, Spain, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Taiwan, Guatemala, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Indonesia, Israel, Malta, El Salvador, and Egypt.

Congratulations to Super Junior.

