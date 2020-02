Boy group Spectrum will be returning this February 24 with their 4th single album, '0325'.

According to the group's comeback promotion schedule below, fans can look forward to Spectrum's 4th single album tracklist next on February 13, before more teasers including individual jacket photos, an album preview, MV teaser, etc.



Stay tuned to and out what kind of unique concept Spectrum will be returning with this February 24!