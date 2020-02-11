Jang Moon Bok speaks up via SNS in light of ex-girlfriend's controversial post

On February 12, LIMITLESS member Jang Moon Bok allegedly spoke up via his personal Facebook, in response to his ex-girlfriend 'A's controversial accusations earlier.



Jang Moon Bok's post read, "We fought a lot in that short time. Your ongoing doubts and accusations are turning even our good memories into... There will be pain lingering for a little longer. But you shouldn't cross lines in the name of love. I think our encounters end here. I have a lot to say, but I won't say anything unnecessary."

Meanwhile, Jang Moon Bok's agency ONO Entertainment has since reacted to the controversy with the statement, "It's true that Jang Moon Bok dated netizen 'A', but they have already broken up. As this is a matter regarding the artist's personal life, we will not be releasing any additional statements."





Previously, Jang Moon Bok's ex-girlfriend 'A' accused the star of demanding sexual relations even before they started dating, borrowing money, cheating, etc.

