Web drama 'XX' starring EXID's Hani surpasses 7.5 million views, expected to hit 10 million by the finale

MBC/Playlist's collaboration web drama series 'XX' - starring EXID's Hani, Hwang Seung Un, and more - is well on its way to becoming the first web drama series of 2020 to surpass a total of 10 million views!

As of February 11 at 8 AM KST, MBC/Playlist's 'XX' has surpassed a total of 7.5 million views on 'V Live' across its 6 episodes premiered so far. With 4 more episodes remaining until its finale, 'XX' is soon expected to surpass the 10 million mark.

Last year, only 3 web drama series surpassed the 10 million views mark on 'V Live', including 'A-Teen 2', 'Love Playlist 4', and 'Best Mistake'.



Meanwhile, 'XX' tells the story of a head bartender working at a secretive, speakeasy bar named Yoon Na Na (Hani). From her bartending counter, Yoon Na Na becomes involved in various customers' love issues, urging her to look back on her own life and past mistakes. Have you been watching 'XX'?

