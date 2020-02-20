Spectrum release Eunjun & Jaehan's individual teaser images for 'Showtime'

Spectrum have revealed Eunjun and Jaehan's individual teaser images for 'Showtime'.



Like Spectrum's previous teasers, Eunjun and Jaehan take on a mysterious concept in bright lighting. "Showtime" is the title song of the group's upcoming fourth mini album '0325', which is set to drop on February 24 KST.



Stay tuned for more of Spectrum's teasers!

