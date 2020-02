Spectrum's Donggyu and Minjae are taking on a mysterious aura under bright, neon lights in their 2nd set of individual comeback teaser images.

Spectrum will be making a comeback this February 24 with their 4th single album, '0325'. The single album contains 3 all-new tracks, including the group's title track "Showtime".

Look out for the rest of the Spectrum members' 2nd comeback concept photos series throughout this week, leading up to the boys' full return!