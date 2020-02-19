Kim Dong Hyun to join cast of SBS's 'All The Butlers' as new member

According to media outlet reports on February 20, former UFC fighter Kim Dong Hyun will be joining SBS's Sunday night variety program 'All The Butlers' as the cast's newest member!

Earlier this week, many fans of 'All The Butlers' were saddened to hear news of Lee Sang Yoon and BTOB Sungjae's departure from the program after 2 years. The program will be continuing on with original cast members Lee Seung Gi and Yang Se Hyung, new member Shin Sung Rok, and now, Kim Dong Hyun.

One insider relayed, "Kim Dong Hyun will be attending a recording for SBS's 'All The Butlers' as a new member in early March. Also during this recording, a former idol star will join as an 'intern' member."

Actually earlier in February, Kim Dong Hyun appeared on 'All The Butlers' as a "Master". Do you think he'll make a good addition to the 'All The Butlers' cast?

