Red Velvet & NCT Dream postpone Japanese tours + JTBC's 'Give Me A Meal' halts filming

On February 27, SM Entertainment notified fans of Red Velvet, NCT Dream, and TVXQ that these artists' upcoming scheduled events in Japan have been postponed or cancelled, in light of the rapid spread of the Coronavirus (COVID19) in South Korea.

Red Velvet, who were scheduled to perform in Japan from March 7-8 for the Yokohama stops of their 'La Rouge' concert tour, have decided to postpone the shows until a later date. NCT Dream's ongoing 'The Dream Show' arena tour in Japan, originally scheduled to take place from March 13-15, has now been cancelled.

Veteran idol group TVXQ has also decided to postpone their 15th anniversary hi-touch events in Japan, which were expected to take place from March 15-22 in various regions.

Finally, a staff member of JTBC's outdoor variety series 'Give Me A Meal' confirmed to media outlets on February 27, "In order to ensure the health and safety of not only citizens but also our cast, staff, and more from the threat of the Coronavirus, we have halted filming."



Starting next week, 'Give Me A Meal' will be airing special episodes instead of regular broadcasts.