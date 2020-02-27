Police confirm that B.I tested negative for drug usage + suspected to be innocent in illegal drug dealing charges

On February 27, a representative from the Gyeonggi Provincial Police Department confirmed with media outlet 'Sports World', "B.I has tested negative in his illegal drug use evaluation. The Gyeonggi police carried out meticulous evaluations by sending B.I's hair follicles to the National Forensics Department, and the results concluded that no illegal drug substances were found."

The representative continued, "B.I's illegal drug use and dealing case has now come to a wraps, and police will be forwarding the case over to prosecution soon."

Back in September of last year, former iKON member B.I participated in a 14-hour long police questioning session where he was investigated for an acquaintance 'A's accusations from 2016. Afterward, B.I admitted to portions of 'A's accusations, resulting in the police labeling B.I as an official 'suspect' and questioning him additionally over a course of 7 investigative sessions.



Back in 2016, 'A' was arrested for charges of illegal drug usage and dealings, where she provided police with evidence of B.I requesting to purchase illegal drugs. However, 'A' has since adjusted her statements, claiming that after discussing drug dealings via text messages, they never met up for B.I to receive the package. Due to 'A's statements, it's likely that police have concluded B.I innocent in his illegal drug dealing charges.



Stay tuned for updates on the ongoing case.