Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Pre-orders for upcoming BTS album 'Map of the Soul: 7' surpass a whopping 4 million copies

Pre-orders for the upcoming BTS album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' have now surpassed an amazing 4.02 million sales. 

Last month, BTS broke their own record for the most pre-orders in Korean history as the album officially surpassed 3,420,000 copies in the first week from January 9 to January 15. Their record has only increased since then.

The album is set to release on February 21st and sales are only expected to get grow given the group's international popularity and continued promotion schedules in the US. 

BTS has been steadily teasing for their comeback album which will contain 20 songs, including a track featuring Sia. Many fans are excited to see what the group has in store. Stay tuned for more details!

bright_light3,174 pts 58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago

The number of albums will continue to increase even after the release, i haven't purchased my albums yet, I will this weekend 😊

jhopes-shadow2,167 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I've got a feeling this is gonna be one of the best albums in their discography! I'm really excited especially for ON ft. Sia and We are Bulletproof: Eternal. I can already see the versatility in the album.

