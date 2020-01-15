BTS sets a new record as pre-orders for 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' surpass 3.42 million pre-orders in the first week

According to BTS's album distribution management Dream Us Company, pre-orders for the group's upcoming album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' have officially surpassed 3,420,000 copies in the first week from January 9 to January 15.

Their previous release 'Map of the Soul : Persona' released in 2019 recorded 2.68 million pre-orders in the first week, which set a new record. BTS has now surpassed their previous record by more than 700,000 copies.

The full release of 'Map Of The Soul: 7' is 5 weeks away, hitting music platforms worldwide on February 21 KST. Before that, BTS will release the first single from the album on January 17.