52

12

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS sets a new record as pre-orders for 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' surpass 3.42 million pre-orders in the first week

AKP STAFF

According to BTS's album distribution management Dream Us Company, pre-orders for the group's upcoming album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' have officially surpassed 3,420,000 copies in the first week from January 9 to January 15.

Their previous release 'Map of the Soul : Persona' released in 2019 recorded 2.68 million pre-orders in the first week, which set a new record. BTS has now surpassed their previous record by more than 700,000 copies.

The full release of 'Map Of The Soul: 7' is 5 weeks away, hitting music platforms worldwide on February 21 KST. Before that, BTS will release the first single from the album on January 17.

  1. BTS
15 2,628 Share 81% Upvoted

6

caribbeangal3,624 pts 36 minutes ago 1
36 minutes ago

And a lot of people are waiting for the concept photos to drop so they can pick and buy their fav album version. Persona who?

Share

1 more reply

3

nomanymore644 pts 43 minutes ago 1
43 minutes ago

Are we even surprised? kkkkk xD I'm proud to be part of that 3.42M ><

and don't forget tomorrow we have 7's 1st single release!!!!

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Idols who will have to enlist in 2020
35 minutes ago   7   22,758

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND