OUI Entertainment labelmates Kim Yo Han & Jang Dae Hyun to guest on MBN variety series 'Naturally'

According to media outlet reports on February 27, OUI Entertainment labelmates Kim Yo Han and Jang Dae Hyun recently participated in filming for MBN's village variety series, 'Naturally'!

This will mark former X1 member Kim Yo Han's first ever variety show appearance since the project group's disbandment earlier this year. Kim Yo Han and Jang Dae Hyun will be meeting up with 'Naturally' cast members such as Jeon In Hwa, Heo Jae, Kim Guk Jin, Kang Soo Ji, and more to spend a day experiencing quiet village life.

Meanwhile, MBN's 'Naturally' airs every Saturday nights at 9:20 PM KST.

