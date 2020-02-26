Yoo Seung Ho gets into smug trouble in character teasers for tvN's 'Memorist'

Detective Yoo Seung Ho is getting into trouble after trouble for his new Wed-Thurs drama series, tvN's 'Memorist'!

Based off of a popular webtoon of the same name, tvN's upcoming fantasy/crime-solving drama 'Memorist' tells the story of a star detective with the supernatural power to read the memories of people he touches. However, unlike typical superheroes who keep their identities hidden and work undercover, Yoo Seung Ho's character detective Dong Baek is a hero with a serious attitude problem!

In Dong Baek's first character teaser above, he receives an angry scolding from his superior for beating up a criminal in public and making headlines. Then, in his second character teaser below, he gets another scolding again for... beating up a criminal in public.

Want to see more of the uncontrollable, smug superhero detective Yoo Seung Ho at work? Then make sure to tune in to tvN's 'Memorist', premiering this March 11 at 10:50 PM KST!



