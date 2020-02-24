17

Posted by jennywill

BTS talk about the pressure of having to better their records

BTS talked about their various records.

The boys had an online broadcast of their 'Map of the Soul: 7' comeback press conference. When asked if they felt pressured to better their amazing records from their previous albums, Jin said, "Records and numbers are important, but there's nothing better than a lot of people being happy through our music. We are working hard to give back to our fans for all their love, so please continue to look foward to us."

Suga added, "It would be lying to say we don't feel pressured. But I believe that having a purpose is better than setting goals. Achievements are more important than records. I believe that if we continue to think about what we are able to do, we will continue to have good results."

DisplayName975
45 minutes ago

Their answers were very insightful. I think they're in the position when everyone's looking at them and wondering what's next. They were novelty, now they're one of the best selling acts. They're breaking the boundaries of the language because what they achieved is uncommon for non-English act.

armystan7
1 minute ago

I hope ARMY takes on this same mindset, no comments about streaming numbers or goals but just pure appreciation for the music. We shouldn't be stressed out when they release music but just enjoy it anyway we want to in celebration. 💜💜💜 and darn it if I want to put emojis I'll put emojis enough of that urban legend bs bringing everyone's mood down 🤣😂.

Also, STREAM not $team or str3am but STREAM. Aight got it all out of my system, I'm ready for friday 😂😂

