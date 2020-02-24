BTS talk about the pressure of having to better their records

BTS talked about their various records.

The boys had an online broadcast of their 'Map of the Soul: 7' comeback press conference. When asked if they felt pressured to better their amazing records from their previous albums, Jin said, "Records and numbers are important, but there's nothing better than a lot of people being happy through our music. We are working hard to give back to our fans for all their love, so please continue to look foward to us."

Suga added, "It would be lying to say we don't feel pressured. But I believe that having a purpose is better than setting goals. Achievements are more important than records. I believe that if we continue to think about what we are able to do, we will continue to have good results."