Posted 1 hour ago

Henry releases official audio for latest song 'Thinking of You'

Henry has released the official audio for his latest song "Thinking of You"!

"Thinking of You" is a collaboration between Henry and Atelier Cologne, and it's described as "a refreshing yet sweet love song that expresses the excitement of going to meet a lover with the scent of someone you love." The song is a lively, medium-tempo song accentuated by Spanish guitar and Henry's very own violin-playing. 

Listen to Henry's "Thinking of You" above!

i love this new song so much🌸🌸🌸 it's really refreshing. Henry is a musical genius 👑

