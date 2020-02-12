Henry releases official audio for latest song 'Thinking of You'

Henry has released the official audio for his latest song "Thinking of You"!



"Thinking of You" is a collaboration between Henry and Atelier Cologne, and it's described as "a refreshing yet sweet love song that expresses the excitement of going to meet a lover with the scent of someone you love." The song is a lively, medium-tempo song accentuated by Spanish guitar and Henry's very own violin-playing.



Listen to Henry's "Thinking of You" above!