Posted by KayRosa 1 hour ago

NCT 127 unveil another funky crew video teaser for 'NeoZone'

NCT 127 have released a second crew video teaser for 'NeoZone'.

After unveiling the first crew video, the boys released another clip for which they playfully mess around as one big crew. Again with the retro look, the album concept boasts a funky vibe throughout they video as the members jam to the old-school beat.

Stay tuned for NCT's second album 'NeoZone', set to drop on March 6 KST!



44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

this concept is so good something right up my alley man

