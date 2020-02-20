Misheard K-Pop lyrics

K-Pop is a global fandom and oftentimes, language barriers can get in the way between artists’ intention and fans’ interpretation. Check out these hilariously misheard lyrics below!

Jennie - Solo

Original: 빛이 나는 (Bi-chi Na neun) solo

Misheard: B*tch I'm going solo





EXO - Monster

Original: 니 맘속에 각인된 채 (Ni Mahm Sohk Ae Gak Een Dwan Chae)

Misheard: Me I'm so gay

BLACKPINK - As If It's Your Last

Original: 서툰 날 (Seo Tun Nal) won't you set me free

Misheard: So tonight won’t you set me free





BTS - Blood Sweat & Tears

Original: 원해 많이 많이 (Wonhae Mahn-e Mahn-e)

Misheard: Want the money money

SNSD - I Got a Boy

Original: I got a boy 멋진 (Muht Jin)

Misheard: I got a boy on my chin

PSY - Gentleman

Original: Mother father gentleman

Misheard: What the f*** you gentleman

BTS - No More Dream

Original: I wanna big house, big cars, and big rings

Misheard: I wanna hump big cows, big cars, and big wings

TWICE - Heart Shaker

Original: 이상하게 (E Sang Ha Gae)

Misheard Lyrics: Is Sana gay

B.A.P - Warrior

Original: 악마 같은 입술로 넌 쉽게 말할 텐가 (Uhk Ma Gateun Eeb Sol lo Nuhn Ship Gae Mahl Hal Ten Ga)

Misheard: Oh my god your knee is so low, my ship can butter ten girls





SHINee - Why So Serious?

Original: Why so serious

Misheard: Buy some cereal

NCT U - The 7th Sense

Original: Open your eyes, 이제는 (E Jae Neun) open your eyes

Misheard: Open your rice, eat and then open your rice





EXO - Monster

Original: 위험한 신호를 보내 (We Hum Han Shin Ho Leul Bo Nae)

Misheard: We home and she know we’re boning





SEVENTEEN - Highlight

Original: I’m like a bird 날아갈게 (Nal Ah Gal Gae)

Misheard: I’m like a bird not a turkey





BTS - DNA

Original: 우주의 섭리 (Woo Joo We Sub Lee)

Misheard: Put your a** on me