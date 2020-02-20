Misheard K-Pop lyrics

K-Pop is a global fandom and oftentimes, language barriers can get in the way between artists’ intention and fans’ interpretation. Check out these hilariously misheard lyrics below!
Jennie - Solo
Original: 빛이 나는 (Bi-chi Na neun) solo
Misheard: B*tch I'm going solo
EXO - Monster
Original: 니 맘속에 각인된 채 (Ni Mahm Sohk Ae Gak Een Dwan Chae)
Misheard: Me I'm so gay
BLACKPINK - As If It's Your Last
Original: 서툰 날 (Seo Tun Nal) won't you set me free
Misheard: So tonight won’t you set me free
BTS - Blood Sweat & Tears
Original: 원해 많이 많이 (Wonhae Mahn-e Mahn-e)
Misheard: Want the money money
SNSD - I Got a Boy
Original: I got a boy 멋진 (Muht Jin)
Misheard: I got a boy on my chin
PSY - Gentleman
Original: Mother father gentleman
Misheard: What the f*** you gentleman
BTS - No More Dream
Original: I wanna big house, big cars, and big rings
Misheard: I wanna hump big cows, big cars, and big wings
TWICE - Heart Shaker
Original: 이상하게 (E Sang Ha Gae)
Misheard Lyrics: Is Sana gay
B.A.P - Warrior
Original: 악마 같은 입술로 넌 쉽게 말할 텐가 (Uhk Ma Gateun Eeb Sol lo Nuhn Ship Gae Mahl Hal Ten Ga)
Misheard: Oh my god your knee is so low, my ship can butter ten girls
SHINee - Why So Serious?
Original: Why so serious
Misheard: Buy some cereal
NCT U - The 7th Sense
Original: Open your eyes, 이제는 (E Jae Neun) open your eyes
Misheard: Open your rice, eat and then open your rice
EXO - Monster
Original: 위험한 신호를 보내 (We Hum Han Shin Ho Leul Bo Nae)
Misheard: We home and she know we’re boning
SEVENTEEN - Highlight
Original: I’m like a bird 날아갈게 (Nal Ah Gal Gae)
Misheard: I’m like a bird not a turkey
BTS - DNA
Original: 우주의 섭리 (Woo Joo We Sub Lee)
Misheard: Put your a** on me
