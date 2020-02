BLACKPINK will be collaborating with toy company 'Jazwares' for a new line of figures, inspired by the members' promotion styles and outfits!

Before the full figure-line becomes available this summer, BLACKPINK have dropped an exciting teaser video sharing a glimpse of each of the 4 figures' silhouettes, standing behind what seem to be big microphones!

Will you be collecting BLACKPINK's upcoming 'Jazwares' figurines?