Kyuhyun names musical 'The Man Who Laughs' as the pinnacle of his solo career thus far

Super Junior's Kyuhyun talked about his 11-year-long journey as a musical singer.

On February 9, Kyuhyun sat down with Osen to discuss his latest work as a musical actor in 'The Man Who Laughs'. Based on Victor Hugo's original novel, this musical treats the disparity between a seemingly monstrous appearance and an innocent heart, a message of anti-prejudice that also hit home for Kyuhyun.

"When I first began my musical career with 'The Three Musketeers' in 2010, I wasn't even on the level of getting recognized by people as 'that one guy from Super Junior.' To the masses, I was invisible. I used to practice on the subway. But, ever since musical producers asked me to appear in their works, I was grateful for such a fortunate opportunity. Then I started realized how fun it is to be in a musical," shared Kyuhyun.

The singer also said that 'The Man Who Laughs' seems to be his fans' favorite, making it the "most important work" in his solo career thus far.

Cheers to Kyuhyun and his musical journey!