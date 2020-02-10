'Kingdom' season 2 releases a series of intense still cuts ahead of premiere next month

'Netflix' original historical thriller K-drama series 'Kingdom' season 2 has revealed a series of very intense, fiery, and bloody still cuts ahead of its premiere soon!

Many of the key characters from 'Kingdom' season 1 return in their respective roles in the still cuts for season 2 below, including the crown prince Joo Ji Hoon, the politician Ryu Seung Ryong, the nurse Bae Doo Na, and more. Some of the still cuts also give away small hints to important new plots coming in season 2, such as the mysterious serial murders within the palace surrounding Joseon's queen Kim Hye Joon, how the 'undead' disease first took lives 3 years ago, etc.





Those anxiously awaiting the grand premiere of 'Kingdom' season 2 can tune in for the entire season, coming to 'Netflix' this March 13 in over 190 countries!