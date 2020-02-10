Kang Daniel currently in the U.S. filming his very own reality series, signaling his return to promotions soon

According to media outlet reports on February 11, singer Kang Daniel is gearing up for his official return to entertainment promotions!

The idol star is planning to greet his fans as well as the general public through his very own reality series, set to air some time soon via SBS's brand new broadcasting station SBS F!L. Kang Daniel is currently in the United States as of February 11 KST, busy filming his new reality series titled 'Hello, Daniel'.

Fans can look forward to 'Hello, Daniel' on SBS F!L, set to air some time in the first half of 2020.



[UPDATE] Konnect Entertainment has also confirmed, "It's true that Kang Daniel is filming a new program in the U.S."