15

7

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kang Daniel currently in the U.S. filming his very own reality series, signaling his return to promotions soon

AKP STAFF

According to media outlet reports on February 11, singer Kang Daniel is gearing up for his official return to entertainment promotions!

The idol star is planning to greet his fans as well as the general public through his very own reality series, set to air some time soon via SBS's brand new broadcasting station SBS F!L. Kang Daniel is currently in the United States as of February 11 KST, busy filming his new reality series titled 'Hello, Daniel'.  

Fans can look forward to 'Hello, Daniel' on SBS F!L, set to air some time in the first half of 2020. 

[UPDATE] Konnect Entertainment has also confirmed, "It's true that Kang Daniel is filming a new program in the U.S."

  1. Kang Daniel
2 924 Share 68% Upvoted

0

gnani080-641 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

"returning" lmfao he never left he just bitched a bit then continued

Share

-1

pandapoop227 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

Is this for real?! If so, thats amazing! Im so excited for him to come back. I hope he is well rested both mentally & physically. And i hope netizens arent little sh*ts to him when he does come back! Or big sh*ts, for that matter lol.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

T.O.P
T.O.P deletes all his Instagram posts
10 hours ago   106   62,307
Super Junior, Donghae
Super Junior's Donghae to debut solo this month
34 minutes ago   3   1,575
LOONA
[Album and MV Review] LOONA – '[#]'
4 hours ago   1   860

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND