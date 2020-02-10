With the recent Lunar New Year, let’s welcome a new zodiac animal. This year will be the year of the rat, meaning that all artists born in 1996 will be celebrating their zodiac year!
Check out the male idols born in the year of the rat below.
NCT/WayV’s Kun
January 1, 1996
MONSTA X’s I.M
January 26, 1996
NCT’s Doyoung
February 1, 1996
NCT/WayV/Super M’s Ten
February 27, 1996
ASTRO’s Jin Jin
March 15, 1996
PENTAGON’s Yeo One
March 27, 1996
Kim Jae Hwan
May 27, 1996
ONEUS’ Seoho
June 7, 1996
SEVENTEEN’s Jun
June 10, 1996
SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi
June 15, 1996
SF9’s Zuho
July 4, 1996
SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo
July 17, 1996
UNIQ/X1’s Cho Seungyoun
August 5, 1996
SF9’s Rowoon
August 8, 1996
ACE’s Byeongkwan
August 13, 1996
GOT7’s Youngjae
September 17, 1996
PENTAGON’s Yan An
October 25, 1996
X1/UP10TION’s Wooseok
October 27, 1996
THE BOYZ’ Sangyeon
November 4, 1996
SEVENTEEN’s Woozi
November 22, 1996
Kang Daniel
December 10, 1996
