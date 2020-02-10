With the recent Lunar New Year, let’s welcome a new zodiac animal. This year will be the year of the rat, meaning that all artists born in 1996 will be celebrating their zodiac year!

Check out the male idols born in the year of the rat below.

NCT/WayV’s Kun

January 1, 1996

MONSTA X’s I.M

January 26, 1996

NCT’s Doyoung

February 1, 1996

NCT/WayV/Super M’s Ten

February 27, 1996

ASTRO’s Jin Jin

March 15, 1996

PENTAGON’s Yeo One

March 27, 1996

Kim Jae Hwan

May 27, 1996

ONEUS’ Seoho

June 7, 1996

SEVENTEEN’s Jun

June 10, 1996

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi

June 15, 1996

SF9’s Zuho

July 4, 1996

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo

July 17, 1996

UNIQ/X1’s Cho Seungyoun

August 5, 1996

SF9’s Rowoon

August 8, 1996

ACE’s Byeongkwan

August 13, 1996

GOT7’s Youngjae

September 17, 1996

PENTAGON’s Yan An

October 25, 1996

X1/UP10TION’s Wooseok

October 27, 1996

THE BOYZ’ Sangyeon

November 4, 1996

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi

November 22, 1996

Kang Daniel

December 10, 1996