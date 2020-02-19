BTS & BLACKPINK nominated for 'Best Music Video' for the '2020 iHeartRadio Awards'

On February 20, the upcoming '2020 iHeartRadio Awards' revealed its full list of nominees for all categories and opened up voting on social media platforms!

Among numerous award categories, K-Pop groups BTS and BLACKPINK were listed as nominees in the socially-voted 'Best Music Video' category - BTS with "Boy With Luv" feat. Halsey and BLACKPINK with "Kill This Love". In addition, BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" choreography by Kyle Hanagami and Kiel Tutin is up for the 'Best Music Video Choreography' category!

Last but not least, of course, BTS's official fan club ARMY has also been nominated once again this year for the 'Best Fan Army' category.

The '2020 iHeartRadio Awards' takes place this March 29 in Los Angeles, airing live via FOX! Find the full list of this year's nominees here.

