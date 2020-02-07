Jimmy Fallon confirms BTS will be returning for another guest appearance, starts hashtag #FallonAsksBTS!

On the February 6 broadcast of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', host Jimmy Fallon made a big announcement on air - BTS will be returning as guests!

This will mark BTS's second guest appearance on the show since September of last year. This time, 'The Tonight Show' has decided to start a hashtag movement with ARMYs to make sure that Jimmy has all of the questions he needs to make one great interview with BTS! Fans can go on Twitter or Instagram with whatever questions they want to ask, alongside the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS!

According to various media outlet reports, BTS will be pre-recording their upcoming guest appearance on 'The Tonight Show' while they are still in the United States, before returning to Korea to finish up preparations for their comeback.

Remember, BTS's 4th full album 'Map of the Soul: 7' drops this February 21!



