Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

iKON's 3rd mini album 'I Decide' tops iTunes album charts in 24 countries after release

According to YG Entertainment on February 7, iKON's 3rd mini album 'I Decide' has achieved #1 on iTunes album charts in a total of 24 different countries, after release!

In addition, 'I Decide' also took up the #2 spot on the Worldwide iTunes album chart, garnering attention from fans not only through streaming services but also on SNS, YouTube, and more. Immediately after the album release, fans also trended the hashtag #DIVEwithiKON worldwide, celebrating the group's long-awaited comeback. 

Congratulations! Have you checked out iKON's "Dive" MV yet?

paluten187erz338 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

They really deserve it.

bitchslayer91 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

I'm so proud of these boys... they're indeed the strongest and bravest boys in kpop..they have each other and they have their loyal iKOnic fans who always do the immeasurable to support them.. wishing them more success and love!<3

