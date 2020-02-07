iKON's 3rd mini album 'I Decide' tops iTunes album charts in 24 countries after release

According to YG Entertainment on February 7, iKON's 3rd mini album 'I Decide' has achieved #1 on iTunes album charts in a total of 24 different countries, after release!

In addition, 'I Decide' also took up the #2 spot on the Worldwide iTunes album chart, garnering attention from fans not only through streaming services but also on SNS, YouTube, and more. Immediately after the album release, fans also trended the hashtag #DIVEwithiKON worldwide, celebrating the group's long-awaited comeback.

Congratulations! Have you checked out iKON's "Dive" MV yet?

