JBJ95's Kim Sang Kyun and Takata Kenta will be greeting fans on their very first North American tour, titled 'Scent'!

The duo plans on visiting a total of 8 cities in North America this spring, starting with Los Angeles on May 23, followed by San Fransisco on May 24, Houston on May 26, Chicago on May 28, Dallas on May 29, New York on May 31, Washington D.C. on June 2, and finally, Toronto on June 3.

Stay tuned for more information on JBJ95's 1st North American tour!