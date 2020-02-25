Choi Woo Sik thanks his sister Park So Dam for a warm snack cart to his latest movie filming set

On February 25, actor Choi Woo Sik took to his Instagram to share a message of thanks toward his 'Parasite' sister, Park So Dam!

Choi Woo Sik wrote, "So Dam, I'm so touched.. Your thoughtful kindness is so perfect for the occasion. Thank you," and posed with a happy smile in front of the warm snack cart that Park So Dam sent over for the staff and crew of Choi Woo Sik's upcoming film, 'The Policeman's Lineage'.

In her cheer banner, Park So Dam sent a message to the film's staff by saying, "The staff members and the actors of 'The Policeman's Lineage', please always stay healthy both in mind and heart. Enjoy the delicious snacks and fighting again for today's filming!"