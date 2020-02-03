iKON teases 'Dive' choreography in special moving poster for 'i DECIDE' comeback

iKON is only days away from their latest comeback!



On February 3 KST, the group released a choreography poster teaser for "Dive," the title track off of their new mini album 'i DECIDE.' In the moving poster, the members can be seen in all white, dancing through the song's point choreography in the middle of a burning bridge.



Meanwhile, 'i DECIDE' will be released on February 6 at 6 PM. An hour before the release, the group will be holding a special commemorative VLIVE broadcast, entitled 'Comeback Live FM iKON.'

Check out the poster below!