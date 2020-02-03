LOONA get rebellious in MV teaser for comeback single 'So What'

LOONA is less than a day away from their long-awaited comeback!

On February 4 at midnight KST, the group unveiled a short music video teaser for their upcoming single "So What," the title track off their new album '#'.





The clip begins with member Yves making a confident pose in the middle of a ballet studio before moving onto a street-styled Chuu tossing a can of spraypaint toward the camera. The video teaser finishes with all twelve members dancing the song's point choreography over a bass-heavy beat.

Meanwhile, '#' is set for release on February 4 at 6 PM.

Check out the teaser above!