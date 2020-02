BLACKPINK's Jennie is taking chic to the next level with her newest look for Vogue Korea.

She treated fans to some photoshoot cuts and a video showing her rocking a sophisticated look earlier today on Instagram.

Jennie is sporting Chanel and looking as pretty as a picture in the blue-tinted pictures. It seems like this superstar can pull off every look with ease!

What do you think of Jennie's slicked back hairstyle?