Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Netizens angry at Seolhyun for having fun in New York while South Korea is struggling through the Coronavirus outbreak

It seems like netizens are angry at Seolhyun for posting lighthearted Instagram posts in light of the Coronavirus outbreak. 

Seolhyun recently posted pictures of her smiling in New York, but instead of positive feedback, she's been receiving a slew of angry comments online condemning her for making an update in the midst of the crisis. 

👉🏻💛

Some comments, including those with hundreds of upvotes, include:

"Her country is in ruins and she has zero tact."

"Lucky. That you can escape the virus."

"People are dying and you're having fun in New York? Tsk tsk."

"Updating with vacation pictures at this time? You have no thoughts in your head."

"Courage to receive hate."

"She's definitely lacking in many ways." 


What do you think? 

Siri1234,730 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

This is a joke, right?

Share

RandomKpopGuy52 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

People are so damn pathetic 🤦🏾‍♂️

Share

