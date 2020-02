GOT7's Jackson is now the face of 'L'Oreal Men Expert'.

'L'Oreal Men Expert' is the skincare for men line from 'L'Oreal Paris'. The brand said, "Jackson's unending efforts at challenging himself as well as his global influence matches well with 'L'Oreal Men Expert's image. We hope through Jackson, men can find the value of brave challenges."

