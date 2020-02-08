Kim Chung Ha donates 20 million KRW to help children get masks

Kim Chung Ha celebrated her birthday by giving to those in need.

Kim Chung Ha's birthday is on February 9th, and she donated 20 million KRW (approximately 16.8k USD) to help buy masks for children in need. She said, "I hope this will help children in low-income families get masks, when it's hard to get them right now because of the coronavirus. I'm going to continue to take interest so all children can grow safely." The money will be used, as she wishes, to get masks to children in low-income families.

What a sweet gesture!