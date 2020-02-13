GFriend win #1 + Performances from February 13th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, Rocket Punch returned with "Bouncy", Cherry Bullet came back with "Hands Up", H&D made a comeback with "Toward Tomorrow", The Boyz made their comeback with "Reveal", KARD returned with "Red Moon", Hyolyn came back with "Hug Me Silently", Pentagon made their comeback with "Dr. BeBe", and Moon Byul came back with "Eclipse".





As for the winners, EVERGLOW and GFriend were the nominees, but it was GFriend who took the win with "Crossroads". Congrats to GFriend!





Other artists who performed include DKB, cignature, Dream Note, ENOi, ANS, Kangnam Koonzo Daddy, Kim Jae Hwan, VERIVERY, LOONA, Golden Child, and EVERGLOW.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

COMEBACK: Rocket Punch







==

COMEBACK: Cherry Bullet







==

COMEBACK: H&D







==

COMEBACK: The Boyz







==

COMEBACK: KARD







==

COMEBACK: Hyolyn







==

COMEBACK: Pentagon







==

COMEBACK: Moon Byul







===

DKB







==

cignature







==

Dream Note







==

ENOi







==

ANS







==

Kangnam Koonzo Daddy







==

Kim Jae Hwan







==

VERIVERY







==

LOONA







==

Golden Child







==

EVERGLOW







===