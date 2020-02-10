3

'Dr. Romantic 2' co-stars Lee Sung Kyung, Bora, and Jeong Ji An snap adorable selfies behind-the-scenes

Lee Sung Kyung took a moment to flash some aegyo for fans with her 'Dr. Romantic 2' co-stars Bora and Jeong Ji An.

On February 10 KST, the actress took to her personal Instagram to share the darling set of photos, captioned "With Uhm and Joo," referring to Jeong Ji An and Bora's characters' name, Uhm Hyun Jung and Joo Young Mi, respectively.

In the images, Lee Sung Kyung makes a cute heart with her fingers, while Jeong Ji An and Bora use their arms to form a much larger heart around her. Bora and Lee Sung Kyung also take turns winking for the camera.

Meanwhile, Lee Sung Kyung stars in 'Dr. Romantic 2' in the role of Cha Eun Jae, a cardiothoracic surgeon who deals with depression after she is suspended from her work. The drama also stars Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Kim Joo Hun.


Check out the Instagram post below!

