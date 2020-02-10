Rocket Punch bounce back into spotlight with energetic MV for 'Bouncy'

Rocket Punch has officially made their comeback!

On February 10 KST, the group unveiled their 2nd mini album 'Red Punch,' featuring title track "Bouncy."

"Bouncy" is an unconventional love song matched with plenty of high energy and an addictive call-back hook where the members shout the question: "Can you take my heart like a bouncy ball?" The bounce concept also takes fans straight to the song's beat, which is frantic and fun and focused around the 'bouncy' effects of a drum machine.

For the music video, the group is seen on a variety of bright, colorful sets, augmenting the light-hearted mood of the song.

Meanwhile, 'Red Punch' is Rocket Punch's first comeback since their debut album 'Pink Punch.'

Check out the music video for "Bouncy" above!