Kwon Mina and AOA's Yuna both experience impersonators attempting to phish money from their mothers

AOA's Yuna and former AOA member-turned-actress Kwon Mina took to their personal social media accounts recently to warn their acquaintances about voice phishing scams.



On February 10 KST, Yuna took her personal Instagram account to show screen captures of someone impersonating her through the messaging application KakaoTalk, explaining that her phone was broken and asking Yuna's mother to purchase her a gift certificate through online service TMON.





"Stop voice phishing. I'm going to report you," Yuna captioned the image. "I'm with my mother, and a message arrived like this. If perhaps someone else received a message too, please check with me. It isn't me."



Around the same time, Kwon Mina got on Instagram and also revealed a similar conversation someone impersonating her older sister had with her mother.





"Voice phishing my mother received," the caption read. "Their way of speaking is similar to my sister's, which is really interesting. Be careful, everyone."



Many of their Instagram followers left a number of comments reacting to the text messages, leaving messages like, "Creepy," "Be careful, everyone," and "That's really scary."





Check out Yuna and Mina's Instagram posts below!