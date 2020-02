Dok2 has been ordered to pay up.

Dok2 is currently in court about allegedly unpaid jewelry. The court told Dok2 to pay 45 million KRW (including 5 million KRW in court costs) by February 28th, siding with the jewelry store. In 2018, Dok2 had taken 6 pieces of jewelry from store 'A' for a total of 206,000 USD. He had paid off 171,260 USD in the past 14 months, but had cut off contact afterward.

Dok2 has currently appealed the decision.