Dok2 apologizes for being involved in an unpaid jewelry scandal

Dok2 has revealed his official apology in regards to his involvement in his unpaid jewelry scandal.
Recently, the rapper was enveloped in controversy after facing a lawsuit when he was accused by a jeweler for not paying for 34,000 USD worth of jewelry.
The rapper released his apology in a recent broadcast of MBC's 'Section TV' on December 5th. His representatives stated: "We are sorry that we caused the public discomfort with this news."
However, netizens are not reacting well to the news, stating:
"He acts like he has everything but acts like trash."
"If you borrowed something then return it."
"I don't believe their apology at all."
What do you think?
