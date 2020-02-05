Garo Sero Institute's Kim Young Ho reports that Jang Dong Gun is taking medication because he's having a difficult time, reveals picture of Jang Ji Youn hugging an ex-boyfriend

Garo Sero Institute member and former reporter Kim Young Ho alleged that Jang Dong Gun and his wife Go So Young are going through a difficult time due to his involvement in Joo Jin Mo's phone-hacking scandal.

The channel held a live stream in which Kim Young Ho stated: "Our broadcast must have been harsh. Go So Young was very hurt. They say Jang Dong Gun is suffering so much he's relying on medication and can't sleep. Shouldn't we go easy on them, so they don't get more traumatized?" However, fellow member and lawyer Kang Yong Suk, who is currently under heavy controversy after text messages showing he conspired to blackmail and extort an individual after making false sexual assault claims, replied saying: "It's not just us that did this though?".







The fact that Jang Ji Youn sued Kim Young Ho for defamation was also brought up during the broadcast. In response, Kim Young Ho responded: "I never mentioned her name at the lecture. We talked about it at the private lecture amongst us, isn't that so? There were already a lot of rumors among celebrities even before she got married to Kim Gun Mo, and we got a lot of information regarding her in the past, and we've been going easy on her." The channel then displayed a picture of Jang Ji Youn hugging a man. He continued saying: "We are not saying this without evidence. The man in the picture even thought of marriage with her. This is 2 to 3 years ago. We didn't want to reveal this picture, but seeing that we're being sued, we wanted to say that we have evidence. The man in the picture is as famous as Kim Gun Mo."



What do you think of this?



