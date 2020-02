VICTON has dropped their dark teaser poster.

The boys are going for a dark theme this time around for their 6th mini-album 'Continuous.' The theme matches the title of their title song "Howling", and this will be the first full 7-member group comeback since 'Time of Sorrow'. 'Continuous' is set for release on March 9 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback, and check out the poster above!