Changmo, JungGiGo, Ash Island, & GRAY to collaborate for new hip-hop single 'Pay Day'

A crew of hot names in K-hip-hop have come together for a fiery collaboration track, "Pay Day"!

A collaboration single through 'Project with KozyPop', "Pay Day" (Prod. by GRAY) features rappers Changmo, Ash Island, and R&B vocalist JungGiGo. The track contains lyrics encouraging listeners to lay down their worries and their hard work for a moment and enjoy their lives.

Look out for the release of Changmo x Ash Island x JungGiGo's "Pay Day" (Prod. by GRAY), coming on February 27 at 6 PM KST!