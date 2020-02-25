8

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

NCT 127 announce dates & cities for their 2020 North American tour, 'Neo City - The Awards'

NCT 127 will be embarking on a brand new tour this summer, 'Neo City - The Awards'!

According to 'Billboard' on February 25, NCT 127 have just announced the dates, cities, and locations for the North American leg of their upcoming 2020 tour, kicking off on June 5 in New York City!

Afterward, NCT 127 will stop by Atlanta on June 19, before heading off to cities like Chicago, San Jose, Los Angeles, and Seattle. The group is expected to reveal more dates and cities worldwide for 'Neo City - The Awards', soon. 

Meanwhile, NCT 127 will be making a comeback this March 6 with their 2nd full album, 'NCT #127 Neo Zone'. 

Share

Realvibekiller389 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

I don’t know why I’m so excited when I know I won’t be able to go anyways

