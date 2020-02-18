Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yun Suk, Kim Dae Myung, & Jeon Mi Do walk together in main poster for tvN's 'Hospital Playlist'

tvN's upcoming Thursday evening special drama series 'Hospital Playlist' is aiming to warm viewers' hearts with the stories of numerous people at an ordinary hospital, beginning this March 12 at 9 PM KST.

As previously reported, 'Hospital Playlist' is the new work of tvN's resident hit-producer Shin Won Ho PD, well-known for his 'Reply' series and 'Prison Playbook'. In 'Hospital Playlist', actors Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yun Suk, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do team up as a crew of same-age friends who have been through thick and thin together all throughout medical school, and who are now on duty at the same hospital. The drama's latest main poster (above and below) highlights the cast's tight companionship, as each doctor sports colorful scrubs and friendly smiles.



Will you be watching tvN's 'Hospital Playlist' with Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yun Suk, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do?

