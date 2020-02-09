ATEEZ announces official name of their light stick





ATEEZ has announced the official name of their light stick!

This year, the KQ Entertainment boy group revealed the official light stick for their fandom ATINY. Shaped like the globe, the light stick displays the map of the world with a tilted hour class at the core. The name of this emblematic object is LIGHTINY, a combination of the word 'Light' and 'Destiny'.

Since 'ATINY' is what brings 'ATEEZ' and 'Destiny' together, LIGHTINY as the "destiny of light" would also symbolize the tight bond among their fans.

Have you also snagged one of these LIGHTINYs?