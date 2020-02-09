20

12

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

ATEEZ announces official name of their light stick

AKP STAFF


ATEEZ has announced the official name of their light stick!

This year, the KQ Entertainment boy group revealed the official light stick for their fandom ATINY. Shaped like the globe, the light stick displays the map of the world with a tilted hour class at the core. The name of this emblematic object is LIGHTINY, a combination of the word 'Light' and 'Destiny'. 

Since 'ATINY' is what brings 'ATEEZ' and 'Destiny' together, LIGHTINY as the "destiny of light" would also symbolize the tight bond among their fans. 

Have you also snagged one of these LIGHTINYs?

  1. ATEEZ
9 6,368 Share 63% Upvoted

3

kookieskupkake121 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

It looks so fancy and classy! I want one!

Share

2

paluten187erz390 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

The love for Atiny is real. Stan Ateez!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EVERGLOW, Kim Chung Ha, Red Velvet
Is Everglow Using Bots for Youtube Views?
12 minutes ago   7   185
KARD
KARD stuns in latest MV teaser for 'RED MOON'
4 hours ago   1   1,181

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND